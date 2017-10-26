HALLOWEEN

Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest

EMBED </>More Videos

Advocate Children's Hospital holds the annual contest to bring some fun and normalcy for the families in the NICU. (Advocate Children's Hospital)

Babies at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois dressed up Tuesday as part of the hospital's annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Costume Contest.

The public can vote on their favorite costume until noon October 31 on the hospital's Facebook page. The winning families will receive a Babies 'R' Us gift card.

Last year, more than 40 babies joined the contest with parents transforming the preemies into superheroes, mermaids, Star Wars characters and even Hostess Twinkies.

The NICU is where critically ill infants are cared for after experiencing a premature birth or other medical complications. Sometimes they are there for months of intensive care.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyhalloweenbabyhealthPark RidgeOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
How old is too old to go trick-or-treating?
Starbucks releases new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles neighborhood
Fayetteville urges residents not to attend half marathon
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
How old is too old to go trick-or-treating?
Obsessed toddler has dream Target-themed birthday party
This 'Hocus Pocus' purse is leaving us spellbound!
Previously conjoined NC twins to return home
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Do you have unclaimed money waiting for you?
Raleigh women's prison officer assaulted by inmate
Wake County man charged with mother's murder
How old is too old to go trick-or-treating?
Price slashed for John Edwards' Chapel Hill home
New screenings begin for passengers on US-bound flights
Mount Olive mother accused of trying to kill children
Police: 8-year-old collapses on playground, dies
Show More
VIDEO: Off-duty trooper saves choking man at restaurant
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
Triangle could be closer to getting an IKEA
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles neighborhood
Trump to declare opioid crisis a public health emergency
More News
Top Video
Raleigh women's prison officer assaulted by inmate
New screenings begin for passengers on US-bound flights
Triangle could be closer to getting an IKEA
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
More Video