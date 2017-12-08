FAMILY & PARENTING

'I sing this in the car:' Gus' thinking out loud wins the internet

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet Gus, an adorable 2-year-old whose thinking out loud wins the internet. (@macker1313/Twitter)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. --
This might be the cutest thing you'll see all day.

During a moment of near silence at the end of his preschool holiday performance, then-2-year-old Gus felt compelled to tell the entire audience that he'd been putting in the work to practice his big number.

"I sing this in the car!" Gus beamed adorably, prompting an outburst of laughter from the audience.

If Twitter is any indication, Gus' thinking out loud has earned him throngs of fans. A tweet of his 2015 performance has earned nearly 150,000 likes.

"This is quite literally the purest video I've ever seen, I'm crying from cuteness," one Twitter user wrote in response to the heartwarming video.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familychildrenviral videobuzzworthywhat's trendingsocial mediau.s. & worldsociety
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
11 ways to manage caregiving stress during the holidays
Family Transforms into Star Wars Characters for Epic Holiday Card
Introducing ABC11's Caregiver's Corner
Hilarious Christmas card calls out single sister
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
ABC11 viewers share their snow pictures
Snow: NC reports more than 15,000 power outages
Rocky Mount man wins $25,000 a year for life
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
Durham driver shot by someone in trailing car
'Booze It and Lose It' campaign underway for the holidays
NCCU football coach takes job at Rice University
Show More
ACA sign-up events scheduled in Wake County
At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus
Woman fearful her Samsung washing machine will explode
Toddler fatally shot in Halifax Co. drive-by shooting
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
Wake Forest Cougars look for back-to-back state titles
More Video