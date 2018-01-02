Exhausted children sprawled across church pews. A sweet dance with an older loved one. A tender embrace between bride and groom.
These moments made up just a few of the best wedding photos of 2017.
Four times a year, the International Society of Professional Wedding Photographers chooses the best of the best in wedding photography. There are winners in each of 20 categories, making for a total of 80 winning photos each year.
See all 80 photos on the ISPWP blog.
Images used with permission from the ISPWP. Copyright belongs to individual photographers.
Sweet, intimate marital moments captured in best wedding photos of the year
