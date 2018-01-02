HOLIDAY

Sweet, intimate marital moments captured in best wedding photos of the year

EMBED </>More Videos

From endearing family moments to awe-inspiring locations, see the award-winning wedding photography named this year's best. (Dustin Gleason | Gleason Photography)

Exhausted children sprawled across church pews. A sweet dance with an older loved one. A tender embrace between bride and groom.

These moments made up just a few of the best wedding photos of 2017.

Four times a year, the International Society of Professional Wedding Photographers chooses the best of the best in wedding photography. There are winners in each of 20 categories, making for a total of 80 winning photos each year.

See all 80 photos on the ISPWP blog.
Images used with permission from the ISPWP. Copyright belongs to individual photographers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyweddingphotographyawardromancedatingchildrendogphotosholidayyear in review
HOLIDAY
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2018
WATCH: The world welcomes 2018
Now your cat can ring in the new year with cat champagne
Potatoes to peaches: Things dropped on New Year's Eve
More holiday
FAMILY & PARENTING
Triangle welcomes first babies of 2018
Womack Army Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2018
NC mother with rare eye cancer gives birth to healthy twins
Italian grandma talking with Google Home goes viral
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Deputy: Sanford woman abandons dead friend on side of the road
Did someone say snow is coming to the Triangle?
Man arrested in double Topsail Beach murder
Elderly man pulled from sinking car in Florida
Frigid weather means many schools on delay Tuesday
Police: Stray bullet strikes baby in ankle, grazes mother
16 injured as fire burns through building in the Bronx
In unusual step, victims told of destroyed rape kits
Show More
Firefighters rescue dog from icy water
Survivors come home after deadly Bronx fire
Water main break causes delays east of downtown Raleigh
13 monkeys die in fire at UK safari park attraction
Triangle welcomes first babies of 2018
More News
Top Video
Frigid weather means many schools on delay Tuesday
No arrests after two armed robberies in Chapel Hill
Triangle welcomes first babies of 2018
Womack Army Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2018
More Video