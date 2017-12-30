An Italian grandmother is taking the internet by storm with her attempt to talk tech with her new friend "GooGoo."Software engineer Ben Actis' 85-year-old Nonna was caught on video trying to use her new Google Home.In case you're not familiar, you simply say "okay Google or hey Google," and the mini device answers any question.After a few minutes of instruction, the senior citizen was ready to go, but not ready for all that "GooGoo" could tell her.Actis says his grandmother is now over her fear of "GooGoo's powers" and now enjoys hearing her play Italian songs.