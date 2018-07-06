U.S. & WORLD

Large tree branch just misses newlyweds in wedding video

Large tree branch just misses hitting newlyweds in wedding video. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 5, 2018. (WPVI)

A wedding video is making its rounds across the globe.

Beautiful shots of the bride and groom, doves, the whole nine yards - and then, the surprise moment that left people screaming in terror.

The wedding videographer was still rolling as the couple sits there, beers in hand, talking about what they love about each other when all of a sudden a large tree branch nearly falls on the couple.

Don't worry though, everyone is okay!

After all was said and done, the wedding continued on and everyone was all smiles.

The couple agrees that their love "will forever be stronger than that tree."
