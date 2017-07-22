"Let's go!"
"Okay, hurry up!"
"Where are your shoes?"
Repeated about 30 times.
So, in a show of solidarity with parents everywhere, we present two amazingly talented moms and their parody of the hit song, "Despacito", devoted to kids who move slowly!
Alisha, from outside of Dallas, and Eden, from outside of Houston, are mom-friends who make up the funny, raw, and honest blog called Laughing Moms.
They get together, as often as possible, and produce song-parody videos chronicling familiar parenting struggles.
Their latest Spanish-English rap remix is appropriately set to "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber... chosen because the title translates to slowly!
It's all about praying for patience while dealing with little ones begging for your phone, playing with your keys, and asking to go to the bathroom... again.
Can they get a holy moly?