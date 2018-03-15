FAMILY & PARENTING

Louisburg woman distraught, asks for help after losing bracelet from late husband

EMBED </>More Videos

Pattie Baker's lost bracelet was a gift from her husband, Charlie, given for their 25th wedding anniversary.

By
LOUISBURG, NC (WTVD) --
A Louisburg woman reached out to ABC11 for help to find a priceless piece of jewelry - an antique bracelet given to her by her late husband.

It was a gift to Pattie Baker from her husband, Charlie Baker, given to her on their 25th wedding anniversary.

She had admired the diamond bracelet in the case of a Raleigh antique shop time after time, and while it glimmered in the light, the diamonds aren't why she treasured this beyond all else - it was because Charlie passed away five months later of a heart attack in church while at Bible study.

She has worn the bracelet every day since for 23 years.

Pattie lost it two weeks ago on the morning of March 2.



She last saw it while she was praying over her breakfast at Hometown Cafe in Franklinton. She then stopped for gas at Speedway around the corner on US-1 and in the middle of shopping at Walmart in Louisburg (her next stop), she noticed it was gone.

She said she feels like part of her heart is missing.

"When I lost the bracelet it seem like a part of me was just torn all apart," said a tearful Baker said. "I wanted to just kick the house down."

Baker is offering a reward for information leading to the bracelet.

If you have any info or tips on its whereabouts you can email her at: adbaker86@yahoo.com

"If anyone finds the bracelet, I wish they would return it back to me," she said, "and if they sell the bracelet, just let me know that they sold the bracelet, and get part of the money to Saint Jude's Hospital."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familylost and foundfamilyfranklin county newsLouisburgFranklin County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
Fort Bragg paratroopers return from Afghanistan
Dad recreates Disneyland fireworks in daughter's bedroom
Man forces son to run to school in the rain for bullying
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
4 dead, 9 hospitalized in Florida college pedestrian bridge collapse
Volunteer accused of molesting 12-year-old at Raleigh school
VA benefits halted after Fort Bragg veteran mistakenly declared dead
Ex-student charged with having gun on Gray's Creek HS campus
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
Police Sgt. says Raleigh's new pay structure unfair to him
Collapsed FIU bridge was installed just days ago
Show More
NC Legislative Committee considers arming teachers
Harnett County school evacuated; what students need to know
VIDEO: How to make healthy, yummy turkey meatballs
7 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC's total to 305 for season
2 Durham police officers injured after vehicle slams into patrol car
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, March 15, 2018
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
Cary teen needs your help for kidney transplant
Duke cruises past Iona, 89-67, in NCAA tournament opener
More Video