FAMILY & PARENTING

Man pops the question early so girlfriend's dying grandparents can witness it

EMBED </>More Videos

Toby Freeman popped the question early so his girlfriend's grandparents could witness it. (Courtesy of Sheri Grippo Cabral via ABC News)

Toby Freeman wasn't planning to propose to his girlfriend, Angi Grippo, until October, but when her grandparents' health declined, he moved it up.

"It was always a dream of hers to get married in front of her grandparents, but she didn't feel like with their health conditions that would happen," Freeman told ABC News. "So I figured I'd propose in front of her grandparents so they could be there for that, if for some reason they wouldn't be able to attend."

Doris DeFazio, 85, was diagnosed last year with stage-four lung cancer. The family told ABC News that her 92-year-old husband, Cosmo, is also in declining health.

The DeFazios asked the extended family to gather at their home in Florida in May. Freeman decided that was a good time to propose.

He enlisted Grippo's 11-year-old niece, Aslyn, to help with the surprise. While she was performing a song for the family, Freeman got on one knee behind Grippo.

"I wanted to record [my niece] singing the song and as soon as I did, Toby's tapping me," Grippo recalled.

She said yes, and then she held her grandparents tightly.

"Just to have my grandparents there and my whole family there, it was wonderful," she said.

The wedding will be in May 2018.

"When I told my grandpa the date over the phone, I said, 'I really wish you could come,'" she said. "[He said], 'Maybe if I'm still around by then.' I was like, 'Ahhh!"

The pair's ideal honeymoon is inspired by her grandfather, a World War II veteran. They'd like to retrace his steps landing on Omaha Beach in Normandy.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familymarriagehealthwedding proposal
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Great-grandpa-to-be has heartwarming reaction to news
92-year-old flower girl steals the spotlight at wedding
Large crowds enjoy the 4th across the Triangle and Sandhills
The Works! and other area Fourth of July events
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Report: Protocol not followed before Durham jail suicide
Police investigating shooting in southeast Raleigh
Family says puppy stolen from front yard
Two people injured in Durham shooting
What do millennial conservatives care about?
Unlocking the mystery of a modern home off Wade Avenue
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking
US, Russia reach deal on Syria cease-fire
Bacteria levels prompt swimming alert at Carolina Beach
Driver knocks down power lines in Raleigh crash
Dogs trapped in boiling hot car rescued by police
More News
Top Video
What do millennial conservatives care about?
Two people injured in Durham shooting
South Carolina soccer league orders no yelling by parents
Driver knocks down power lines in Raleigh crash
More Video