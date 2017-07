Just when you thought the Magic Kingdom couldn't get any more magical. 12-year-old Janielle and 10-year-old Elijah received a special message from Mickey Mouse himself on a recent trip to Walt Disney World.Mickey helped the parents, Tom and Courtney Gilmour, tell the kids about their official adoption date. The Gilmours were foster parents for three years and had been working through the adoption process."The kids had no idea any of this was happening. They just thought they were getting their books signed. This went better than we had hoped. They were beyond shocked and we were beyond emotional," wrote in a Facebook post Watch the full meet and greet here: