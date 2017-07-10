WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --"Miracle League" is a local baseball program that welcomes everyone regardless of their disabilities.
The league is getting ready to sign up players and while the roster is sure to fill up quickly, there are some key players they're struggling to recruit.
Pairing special needs children with buddies, who help them play baseball and enjoy the sport is what Miracle League is all about, but they're in need of volunteers.
"My favorite part is when I throw the ball so far," said Miracle League player, 10-year-old Ben Townsend. "And I like running around the bases so fast."
"What he has there is actually not a name for," said Ben's mother Allie Townsend. "He's missing part of a chromosome its c625.3q-ter."
Ben's parents didn't know if he would walk or talk when he was first diagnosed.
So, they used to use medication to control his seizures, and now, Miracle League is a miracle to them, but they need your help to make this season a home run.
Learn more about becoming a volunteer here.
"Always, always in the need of buddies," said the organization's Executive Director, Benjy Capps. "Last year, we use over 1,000 individual volunteers and there were 6,000 volunteer hours."
According to Capps, over 500 players signed up last year and there's currently a waitlist in Cary for younger age groups.
"I just love all the buddies and boys and girls and friends and the whole families," Ben said.
It's an extra special joy for his father, Landy Townsend, who is also the 10-year-old's coach.
"It's hard not to fall in love with these kids because they're so appreciative," said Landy. "So, a lot of times your first visit is definitely not your last."
Ben loves sports of every kind, so Miracle League gives him the perfect opportunity to exercise his skills and confidence with friends just like him.
"That's all parents of special needs kids really want, for their kids have the same opportunity as other kids," said Landy. "So, that's what miracle he does and that's why we love it so much."