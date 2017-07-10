ABC11 TOGETHER

'Miracle League' needs your help to bring smiles to special needs children

EMBED </>More Videos

Miracle League is seeking buddies to help out with the special needs baseball program. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
By
WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
"Miracle League" is a local baseball program that welcomes everyone regardless of their disabilities.

The league is getting ready to sign up players and while the roster is sure to fill up quickly, there are some key players they're struggling to recruit.

Pairing special needs children with buddies, who help them play baseball and enjoy the sport is what Miracle League is all about, but they're in need of volunteers.

"My favorite part is when I throw the ball so far," said Miracle League player, 10-year-old Ben Townsend. "And I like running around the bases so fast."

"What he has there is actually not a name for," said Ben's mother Allie Townsend. "He's missing part of a chromosome its c625.3q-ter."

Ben's parents didn't know if he would walk or talk when he was first diagnosed.

So, they used to use medication to control his seizures, and now, Miracle League is a miracle to them, but they need your help to make this season a home run.

Learn more about becoming a volunteer here.

"Always, always in the need of buddies," said the organization's Executive Director, Benjy Capps. "Last year, we use over 1,000 individual volunteers and there were 6,000 volunteer hours."

According to Capps, over 500 players signed up last year and there's currently a waitlist in Cary for younger age groups.

"I just love all the buddies and boys and girls and friends and the whole families," Ben said.



It's an extra special joy for his father, Landy Townsend, who is also the 10-year-old's coach.

"It's hard not to fall in love with these kids because they're so appreciative," said Landy. "So, a lot of times your first visit is definitely not your last."

Ben loves sports of every kind, so Miracle League gives him the perfect opportunity to exercise his skills and confidence with friends just like him.

"That's all parents of special needs kids really want, for their kids have the same opportunity as other kids," said Landy. "So, that's what miracle he does and that's why we love it so much."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyabc11 togetherspecial needs childrenbaseballwake county newsCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Gary Sinise Foundation donates ATV to small NC fire dept.
ESPY Awards benefit V-Foundation
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
Mom praises disabled daughter's bus driver
More abc11 together
FAMILY & PARENTING
Man proposes in front of girlfriend's dying grandparents
Great-grandpa-to-be has heartwarming reaction to news
92-year-old flower girl steals the spotlight at wedding
Large crowds enjoy the 4th across the Triangle and Sandhills
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mom furious after train car flips over, injures family
What's 'dripping'? The I-Team Investigates
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Calls explain what happened before woman was shot on I-40
Chapel Hill approves partial brunch bill
Chapel Hill, Raleigh top NC's most expensive zip codes
Suspect breaks into NC police man's home, steals weapons
Show More
FBI: Dangerous murder suspect possibly in Charlotte
Fighting for daughter, NC pastor walking to DC
Cats found dead, malnourished in Cumberland County home
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
NC mother meets son 100 days after giving birth
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, July 10, 2017
Suspect breaks into NC police man's home, steals weapons
Mom furious after train car flips over, injures family
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
More Video