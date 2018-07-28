FAMILY & PARENTING

9-month-old who vanished in Arizona found alive nearly 24 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

A baby girl who went missing in 1994 has been found alive. (KTRK)

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A nearly 24-year-old mystery involving a baby has finally been solved.

Aleacia Stancil was 9-months-old when she disappeared in Arizona in 1994.

Her mother was a drug user and prostitute and said she gave her daughter to a friend for a few days to clear her head.

The baby disappeared and the mom was murdered that same year.

Stancil recently checked herself into a hospital but couldn't give information about herself.

A nurse went online and found an age progression photo of the missing girl and a DNA test later confirmed her identity.

Stancil had been adopted and now goes by a different name.

She was reunited with her biological grandmother and is now reconnecting with her family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymissing girlu.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Fayetteville diaper bank helps homeless veteran moms
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News