North Carolina pastor fighting for daughter arrives in Washington

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The North Carolina pastor walking hundreds of miles to the nation's capital to keep his seriously ill daughter alive arrived in Washington, D.C. early Monday morning.

James Brigman is protesting cuts to Medicaid as lawmakers debate how to repeal and replace Obamacare. Republican leaders say the Senate will vote Tuesday on their health care legislation.

They have postponed votes twice because too many Republicans were poised to vote no. That could happen again.



Brigman met with Sen. Richard Burr's staff Monday and plans to meet with other lawmakers throughout the week.

He began his journey July 7 from Rockingham.

His 9-year-old daughter, Lauren, was born with a rare disease that confines her to a wheelchair and feeding tubes.

She requires constant nursing care and receives help from North Carolina's Community Alternatives Program for Children (CAP/C). It pays for the state's sickest children to get care in the comfort of their own home that private insurance does not cover, and it has kept Lauren alive since she was born.

Though CAP/C is not identified for cuts in the Senate health care plan, deep cuts to Medicaid spending could for state and health officials and state lawmakers to slash funding and services to the state's nearly 2,400 medically fragile children.

About 142,000 North Carolina children are in danger of losing coverage altogether, according to the Urban Institute.
