'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If you're looking for a challenge, be sure to check out the newest addition to Apex Community Park.

The Elevate Fitness Course opened in July and has been a big hit ever since. The course is filled with challenging physical obstacles that your teen or child can either do by themselves or as a team.

The course is designed for users ages 13 and older, but when I took my kids (8 and 5) there were all ages enjoying the course. Some of the obstacles on the course include a Spider Wall, Jungle Pipeline, and a Frog Hop just to name a few.

BCI Burke Playground Equipment and Barrs Recreation partnered with the Town of Apex to bring this type of course to the area, it's the first of its kind in the country. The course is open to the public and free to use.
