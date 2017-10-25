Obsessed toddler has dream Target-themed birthday party

A toddler from East Norriton, Pennsylvania, celebrated her third birthday with the party of her dreams - and it was Target-themed.When Emily Kern asked her then 2-year-old daughter, Charlie, what theme she wanted for her birthday party, she wasn't that surprised when the answer was "Target!"Kern said her daughter loves the retail store and couldn't resist throwing her the party she wanted.The party decor featured a red and white color scheme - of course-, a bullseye cake, and a "cafe section."While Kern said her daughter's party was in August, she just shared the pictures with Target on Thursday.She posted the photos to Target's Facebook page saying, "Just wanted to share my 3-year-old daughters LOVEEEE for Target! Wanted a Target birthday party so a Target birthday party we had."Target representatives reached out in the comments saying that they "loved her Target style."Many Target shoppers also commented saying the store needed to send her a gift card and get her onSince posting, it has garnered over 18,000 shares.