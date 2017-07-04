Movies about to begin 😂🎬 pic.twitter.com/XQTDXtb8AS — Jessie (@jessiewoodss) July 3, 2017

My aunt made a "drive-in" for all the kids in the family and this is exactly how extra I want to be when I'm older pic.twitter.com/gN7mjszRcc — Jessie (@jessiewoodss) July 1, 2017

One Ohio woman is taking social media by storm after creating a "drive-in" movie theater for her family.Sherry Pratt built an outdoor theater equipped with a dozen cardboard boxes made to look like cars.Each tiny vehicle had a specialized license plate, personalized with the name of a child in the family, which wasfitting for the feature film "Cars 2."And what would a drive-in be without snacks?Yes, Pratt even made individual snack trays for the children which included; popcorn, chocolates, gummy candy, and chicken nuggets, and juice.Pratt's niece, Jessie shared several photos of the family event on her Twitter account saying, "My aunt made a "drive-in" for all the kids in the family and this is exactly how extra I want to be when I'm older."Jessie's tweet has been retweeted over 76,000 times.