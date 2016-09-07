Operation Coming Home dedicates 17th home to wounded veteran

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Operation Coming Home dedicated its 17th home to U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Von Canon and his family Thursday, July 12 in North Raleigh's 5401 North neighborhood.
Von Canon and his family were surprised on live television on ABC11 in December with the news they were chosen to receive the donated home through the U.S. Veterans Corps and the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County.
Before the Von Canon's received their keys to their new home, a military tribute was made to his family including a flyover and a performance by the 82nd Airborne All American Chorus.
"It's incredible to see everyone that came together and so many people participated," Von Canon said. "We're just overwhelmed right now, it's a beautiful home."
Von Canon suffered debilitating back and neck injuries while under a rocket attack in Afganistan. The home was built by Level Homes.
For more information on how to apply for a hero home click here.