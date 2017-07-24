FAMILY & PARENTING

'Prepare for heartache:' Toddler gives hilarious 'critique' of Disneyland

Viral video star Mila Stauffer is known for her 'complaints,' and Disneyland is her latest subject. (Katie Stauffer via Storyful)

Viral video star Mila Stauffer expressed why she was unimpressed with Disneyland, in a way that only a toddler could.

"If you go to Disneyland, prepare for heartache," she said in her latest video.

Mila is known for videos where she "complains." She's tackled everything from learning to budget to people who try to make friends on planes, and her videos have millions of views on Facebook.

In her latest video, she tackles Disneyland, complaining about the lines, the characters and more.

"Apparently if you're tiny, you can't go on the spaceship!" she says in reference to the Space Mountain height requirement.

If you look at the video her family made to document the trip, though, you can see that even this pint-sized viral critic managed to have some fun.
family, disneyland, funny video, children, parenting
