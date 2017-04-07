FAMILY & PARENTING

Raleigh couple hopes Easter egg hunts will lead to baby

The eggs are ready for Egg My Yard

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Thousands of plastic Easter eggs line the Raleigh home of Richard and Kelly Biggs, though no children run the halls.

"Since I can remember, you know, I was dragging my baby doll around wanting to be a mom," Kelly told ABC11 as she sat next to her husband of nearly nine years.

For nearly all of those nine years, the couple has tried for the child Kelly has always dreamed of, each time ending in failure.

"Unexplained infertility," Kelly said.

Kelly has undergone four rounds of intrauterine insemination, each time ending in disappointment. Now, the couple is turning to in vitro fertilization. IVF is a costly treatment with a fifty to sixty percent success rate.

And that's where the plastic eggs come in. Kelly sent around a flier about two weeks ago with the title "Egg My Yard." It's a fundraising effort. The Biggs will hide Easter Eggs in a family's yard. The price is 30 eggs for $20.

It's been a huge success. Richard explained he had his doubts about the plan until Kelly showed him the emails she had received.

"You might think a couple of people will show up, but it keeps coming," Richard said.

Richard and Kelly will enlist the help of friends and family on Easter weekend to help hide the eggs in hopes of raising enough money for the IVF treatment.

The Biggs also have a GoFundMe page set up at https://www.gofundme.com/THEBIGGS

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
