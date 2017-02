ABC11 took phone calls from frustrated parents Monday morning who said they couldn't log in and register when the City of Raleigh opened its Summer Camp Registration at 5:30 a.m.A spokesperson for the city said they got about 8,000 registrations in a short amount of time, and that caused "slower processing times."As of noon, the website appeared to be back to normal.Anyone with questions can email camp.registration@raleighnc.gov