  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
FAMILY & PARENTING

Right on the hose! Fayetteville firefighter's surprise proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville firefighters help colleague pull off surprise wedding proposal!

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville firefighters answered the call to help one of their own make a memorable wedding proposal to his unsuspecting girlfriend Friday.

Firefighter Ashton Hanway popped the question to Lauren Wood after fellow firefighters pretended to respond to an alarm.

Hanway and Wood were on top of a fire engine when another truck pulled away from Fayetteville Fire Department Station No. 17 to reveal a hose creatively configured to spell out "Will You Marry Me."

Firefighter James Murphy caught the whole thing on video.

"I pretended like I was working on something," Murphy explained. "I had the phone duct-taped to the wall."

Murphy said they set it up to help Ashton out, setting up the hose under the truck to spell out the magic question.

"We had a diversion set up," Murphy said. "The test alarm went off. Guys acted like they were going to the call, so when they pulled out, she saw it."

How did he get Lauren up on the truck?

Ashton had some old photos and he wanted to get some new ones, Murphy explained. The captain told her to get on top of the truck, and Lauren thought she was up there to take pictures.

The ruse worked perfectly.

She said yes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familywedding proposalviralviral videobuzzworthywhat's trendingfayetteville newsgood newsfeel goodFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fayetteville rallies around wife of Fort Bragg soldier who delivered 2 pound infants
Former President George H.W. Bush released from a Texas hospital
Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife welcome baby girl
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police looking for 15-year-old suspect after deadly shooting in Sanford
Girl, 10, among several hurt in 3-car crash in Clayton
S.C. teacher accused of telling 8-year-old to kill herself
Waffle House shooting victim's mom accepts daughter's diploma
Panel can move NC Confederate statues but must follow statutes
Truck overturns on US 64 in Nash County
'Progress' as crowds flock to Out Raleigh festivities
Driver found dead hours after car went off Durham Freeway identified
Show More
3 dead in multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Woman calls police on 2 Native American brothers during college tour
Police: Durham man fired flare gun at home during break-in
Justify wins sloppy Kentucky Derby, Baffert takes 5th title
More News