Shortage of foster families in Wake County

RALEIGH --
There are currently 698 children in foster care in Wake County, yet there are only 196 licensed foster parents.

May is National Foster Care Month, and Wake County is looking for families interested in opening their homes and hearts to children and teens in need.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT BEING A FOSTER PARENT

Search children in need of foster homes:
http://foreverfamily.org/adopt_children_foster_children/adopt-a-child-now/children-in-north-carolina

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9GLa9uULnRb4BM4KVqOfWCKkUzOpbsst
