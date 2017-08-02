FAMILY & PARENTING

Average working mom clocks in 98 hours a week, study says

Working moms are on the clock nearly 100 hours per week, according to a new study. (Shutterstock)

A new study says if you add up the time the average working mom spends at her paid position and her duty at home, it totals to 98 hours per week, according to a new study commissioned by Welch's Grape Fruit Juice. That's equal to, if not more than, two full-time positions.

The study of 2,000 American mothers with kids between five and 12 years old found that the average mother "clocks in" at 6:23 a.m. and "clocks out" at 8:31 p.m., for an average work day of 14 hours. Four-in-ten moms surveyed said the week felt like a never-ending series of tasks to complete.

The research was part of an opt-in survey for moms of children ages 5-12 and was conducted between May 05, 2017, and May 11, 2017, by Market Researchers OnePoll under Welch's nutrition programs.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 70 percent of moms with children under 18 participate in the workforce. The study did not look at the fathers role in parenting or household chores.

"The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of," said Casey Lewis, MS, RD and Health & Nutrition Lead at Welch's, via Yahoo! News. "Busy moms may identify with the list of 'lifesavers', which highlights not just a rigorous workload but a constant requirement to feed and fuel the family, week in and week out."
