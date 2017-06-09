FAMILY & PARENTING

Teen gets heartwarming birthday gift from late dad on his 16th birthday

This is a a Dean Dimebag Darrell Razorback Guitar, the type Johnny was given. (Courtesy of Dimebag Darrell's Estate)

This Michigan teen recently lost his father, but he still got a poignant 16th birthday surprise from his dad.


In a beautiful moment recorded by his older sister, Johnny Crow was surprised with a Dean Razorback guitar that his father had bought.

Chandler Mae Crow wrote that the employees at Port Huron Music Center filled her in on the surprise about a month early.

"When she showed me I just dropped to my knees, I just couldn't believe it," she wrote on Facebook.

Chandler kept the secret, and when the time came, Johnny was given a card signed by his dad to read before opening his present.

Then the employees brought out Johnny's guitar. Johnny was speechless. Chandler ended the video as her brother held back tears.

"I was definitely overjoyed that my father gave me one last thing to remember him by," he told The Times Herald. "I know a lot of kids don't get that."

The paper reported that Johnny's dad died at age 49 on April 1 after a heart attack. Johnny, who performed CPR on his dad when it happened, said that music was a way he bonded with his dad and it has helped him cope with the loss.

"It made that sadness go away, it made me more like my father who I so inspired to be," he said.

The video was met with an overwhelming response on Facebook. Chandler wrote, "Hey Dad, guess what? Over 3 MILLION people know how amazing of a father you are. We miss you so much."
