FAMILY & PARENTING

Illinois teen sells possessions to raise money for ill sister's funeral

EMBED </>More Videos

Elizabeth Cook, 15, is raising money for her little sister's funeral as the girl battles an aggressive form of brain cancer. (KMOV via CNN)

While an 11-year-old in Lebanon, Ill. battles an aggressive brain tumor, her big sister hosted a yard sale, hoping the funds will pay for her funeral.

"After two years of radiation, chemotherapy, and surgeries, the doctors have said there is no longer anything they can do. Katherine's time with us is growing shorter," reads a post on the Katherine Cook's GoFundMe page.

So Katherine's 15-year-old sister, Elizabeth, decided to do what she could to help the family give her a proper burial. She said supporters came from all over, including St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Trevor Rosenthal, to donate their stuff and shop at the yard sale.

Now Katherine's GoFundMe page has surpassed its goal.

"I just want her to have a beautiful funeral and a beautiful burial, so that she can be laid in peace" her mom, Victoria Cook, told KMOV.

Read more about this story from KMOV.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyhealthchildren's healthsocietycancersiblingsfundraiser
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
The Works! and other area Fourth of July events
Preschool sweethearts tie the knot
Oh, baby! SC newborn weighs whopping 14 pounds at birth
Baby born on flight, given free birthday travel for life
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man fatally shot at Cumberland County home
Warning about new island that popped up along NC coast
'No one would perceive' Trump's CNN tweet 'as a threat,' adviser says
Missing RDU employee found alive
Fayetteville man arrested, charged in rape case
NC family says Craigslist puppy was infested with fleas
Charlotte teacher arrested for sex acts with a student
Show More
Naked man accused of robbing gas station, damaging cars
In mock video, Trump slams man with face covered by CNN logo
Man arrested after teen fatally shot in road rage incident
Raleigh community unites to make neighborhood safer
Nevada becomes 5th state to legalize weed
More News
Top Video
Man fatally shot at Cumberland County home
Warning about new island that popped up along NC coast
Fayetteville man arrested, charged in rape case
KFC launches chicken sandwich into space
More Video