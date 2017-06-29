RALEIGH
The Works
Noon - 10 p.m. Tuesday on Fayetteville Street and adjacent streets in the heart of downtown.
The 'Works kicks off with live music, kids' zone, water slide, roller skating rink, street performers, eating contests, food and arts vendors, and much more. Fireworks will light up the sky over The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts starting at around 9:30 p.m. ABC11 will offer coverage throughout the night. Details.
DURHAM
Baseball, fireworks, and parade
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Oval Park. Then later, fireworks will go off after the 6 p.m. Durham Bulls game (tickets are required for the game, but the gates open for everyone after the 7th inning). Details
FAYETTEVILLE/FORT BRAGG
Fort Bragg 2014 Independence Day celebration
Gates open at Main Post Parade Field at 3 p.m. Tuesday to the public. Events include a concert by Chase Rice, with JC Allstars, then fireworks between 9:40 p.m. and 10 p.m. Details
Field of Honor at the ASOM
Flags are currently in the Field of Honor at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum.
CARY
From Dawn's Early Light to Twilight's Last Gleaming
The Town of Cary is having a Two-Day Independence Day Celebration! Free activities and events are open to the public, and take place at locations throughout Cary, beginning on Monday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m., and concluding with a spectacular fireworks show on Tuesday, July 4 ending around 9:30 p.m. For more, check out "Independence Day" at www.townofcary.org or call (919) 469-4061.
APEX
Apex Old Fashioned 4th of July
Kids of all ages are invited to come to historic downtown Apex on Tuesday for numerous activities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details
CHAPEL HILL
Fourth of July Watermelon Fun
Live music, fireworks and family fun kicks off at 7 p.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. Visit Chapel Hill's websitefor parking, and event information.
FUQUAY-VARINA
4th of July celebration in downtown
Gates open at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 3rd for a free concert, kid's rides, and fireworks at sundown along Main Street.
WAKE FOREST
Fireworks Spectacular to kick-off two-day Fourth of July celebration
The festivities get underway with the Fireworks Spectacular on Monday, July 3. Advance tickets to the Fireworks Spectacular are available for purchase at several area locations and online at WFJuly4th.com