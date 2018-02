A heartwarming moment from an unsuspecting dad brought his family to tears.Angel Trevino and her 11-year-old daughter, HaLeigh, secretly went about changing the girl's last name to the same as her adopted dad.On Feb. 1, they sat David down and made him read out a letter explaining the whole thing."You stole her heart from day one, but she stole your last name forever," was just one of the lines that brought tears to David's eyes.