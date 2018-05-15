ZIPLINING

TreeRunner Adventure Park's Second Season and Now With Junior Park

TreeRunner Adventure Park in Raleigh now open for second season.

TreeRunner Raleigh Adventure Park is now open for its second season! Raleigh's newest outdoor adventure park offers exhilarating high ropes and zip line obstacle courses, set in a beautiful pine forest in North Raleigh.

TreeRunner Adventure Park is a combination of 70 suspended obstacles above the forest floor such as bridges, cargo nets, swinging logs, rings, skateboards, and is also home to 12 different zip lines to experience. New this season you will find two courses closer to the ground in their Junior Park, great for kids ages 4-9 years old. There are also a few new obstacles and zip lines to explore even if you were a past seasoned veteran of the course.

The courses range in difficulty from very easy to most difficult, making it an ideal experience for all ages, and abilities. It also offers a continuous belay system, allowing climbers to stay securely clipped in while enjoying a self-guided experience.

TreeRunner Adventure Park is open to anyone from the ages of four and up and an ideal outing for school groups, corporate outings, team building events, camps, scouts, birthday parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties, track out groups, and any other adventure and adrenaline seekers. Visitors may also choose to come alone, with friends and family, or in large group. Have a group of 7 or more? Give them a call as they can likely get you a discount!

For more information about TreeRunner Raleigh Adventure Park, or to book your experience in advance, visit https://www.treerunnerraleigh.com/

