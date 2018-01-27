FAMILY & PARENTING

Triple the love! Long Island couple welcomes two girls and a boy

EMBED </>More Videos

The babies, Joanna, Alison, and Steven, were born via cesarean section on Wednesday at Nassau University Medical Center.

Jennifer Matarese
EAST MEADOW, Nassau County --
Triplets, two girls, and a boy were born to a couple on Long Island!

Nassau University Medical Center announced the rare triplet birth on Friday.

The babies, Joanna, Alison, and Steven, were born via cesarean section on Wednesday.

Each baby weighs in at approximately 4 lbs., "For triplets, that's a pretty healthy weight," said NUMC President and CEO Dr. Victor Politi.

Proud parents Maria Escobar, 32 and Jose Hernan Guevara Amaya, 33, of Hicksville, conceived the babies naturally.

Dr. John Riggs, Chairman of Obstetrics for NUMC said that another factor making this a rare birth is the fact that the babies were born at 36 weeks gestation. "That's about a month, or even two, longer than most triplet births," he said.

It wasn't easy on mom though, at 16 weeks pregnant she suffered from an "incompetent cervix." The weight of the babies and pressure on her cervix was just too much.
She underwent a cerclage, where stitches are placed to close her cervix and keep the babies in.

"Without this team effort, we wouldn't have such a successful outcome," Dr. Riggs said.

The number of triplets has been on the decline and are becoming rarer every year since the "triplet-boom" in the late 1990's, according to NUMC.

The parents, originally from El Salvador, say they have cribs and car seats, but that's about it so far.

"We're very thankful, we are going to do what we can to raise them," Guevara Amaya, the doting dad said.
All of the babies are doing well and thriving.

You can watch the full news conference below:
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familybabybirthrare birthNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Celebrity divorce lawyer creates site to simplify breakups
Big sister's music teaches toddler with Down syndrome to talk
Pilot carves message into frozen lake for sky-high proposal
Sweet sibling moment: Brother rocks sick baby sister
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Investigators believe missing 4-year-old boy may have accidentally drowned
FBI finds body believed to be missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy
Wolfpack clenches the win against Tar heels, 95-91 OT
Orange County teen charged with sex offenses
Raleigh man arrested in 'Free-Bandz' fraud scheme on Instagram
Thief steals Cary mom's wallet midday at Target
Attention parents: Two recalls issued on baby toys
Durham family makes top 10 for dream job in Cancun
Show More
Court rules GOP lawmakers grabbed Cooper's powers on elections
USA Gymnastics says directors will resign in wake of scandal
Enloe gun scare prompts school security discussion
Great Food Truck Race winners open Raleigh restaurant
Unearthing downtown Raleigh's lost waterway
More News
Top Video
FBI finds body believed to be missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy
Attention parents: Two recalls issued on baby toys
Reunion with good Samaritans leads to $1,000 Meals on Wheels donation
Raleigh man arrested in 'Free-Bandz' fraud scheme on Instagram
More Video