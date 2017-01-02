Twins born in different years

A couple in Arizona now have twin boys born in different years.Sawyer Shay arrived at 11:51 p.m. on New Year's Eve. His brother Everett showed up at 12:01 a.m.Mom and dad say they got to the hospital Saturday, and as the clocked kept ticking they knew they had a special duo making a grand entrance into the world."As it was happening we were like 'Oh'. We had a little foreshadowing this could happen," said Brandon Shay, the twins' father.The boys have two sisters ages 13 and four that are waiting for them at home.