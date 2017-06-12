FAMILY & PARENTING

2 brothers caught on camera pulling off great escape

EMBED </>More Videos

One toddler helped his brother escape from a crib

Eyewitness News
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA --
A nanny cam caught two brothers pulling off a great escape from their nursery.

When Ollie Lanning, 3, saw his 1-year-old brother Finley in his crib, he grabbed a chair, threw it over the railing and climbed over to show Finley how to get out.

Watch the "escape:"


Finley followed his big brother's lead, and used the chair to escape.

The boys' parents, Bryan and Missy Lanning, of Southern California, said they were in the house watching the whole interaction unfold on camera on June 6.

The Lannings are known across digital platforms as The Daily Bumps, where they "document life's ups and downs and share it all with the world."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familychildren
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Doctor lets 12-year-old help deliver baby brother
Couple has adorable photo shoot to celebrate 68 years of love
Teen gets heartwarming birthday gift from late dad
Woman gives birth to 13-pound baby
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
North Carolina soldier among three killed in Afghanistan
Father killed buying dog from Facebook ad
NC mother on vacation loses arm in shark attack
Teen headed to North Carolina cookout shot to death
Get ready, 'American Idol' auditions are coming to NC!
Driver sought after man killed in Wilson hit-and-run
Melania and Barron Trump move to the White House
Show More
Teen attacked by machete graduates, refuses to be a victim
Man killed in Durham shooting, suspects arrested
Half-staff flags, bells mark 1 year since Pulse massacre
Prisoner freed after mix-up with look-a-like inmate
Bobbi Brown ex arrested, accused of beating girlfriend
More News
Top Video
NC mother on vacation loses arm in shark attack
Police: Asian restaurant burglar strikes again
Teen attacked by machete graduates, refuses to be a victim
Jimmy Carter shakes hands with passengers on ATL flight
More Video