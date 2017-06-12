SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA --A nanny cam caught two brothers pulling off a great escape from their nursery.
When Ollie Lanning, 3, saw his 1-year-old brother Finley in his crib, he grabbed a chair, threw it over the railing and climbed over to show Finley how to get out.
Watch the "escape:"
Finley followed his big brother's lead, and used the chair to escape.
The boys' parents, Bryan and Missy Lanning, of Southern California, said they were in the house watching the whole interaction unfold on camera on June 6.
The Lannings are known across digital platforms as The Daily Bumps, where they "document life's ups and downs and share it all with the world."