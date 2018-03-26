ABC11 TOGETHER

Wake County family will 'Egg your Yard' for a good cause

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
WAKE COUNTY, NC --
A Wake County family wants to help create a little Easter magic for your children.

Once you sign up, Easter eggs will be scattered across your yard. The eggs are filled with candy, waiting for your children to find them.

Tara Holtz and her family started "Egg my Yard" as a fundraising project to help raise money for brain cancer research at Duke Hospital through the Angels Among Us walk.

This project is close to the Holtz family, as Tara's daughter Adelynn was diagnosed with brain cancer over two years ago.

"We are really looking for the research to one day potentially help save our daughter's life," said Tara Holtz.

Click here to find out how to place your order.

You can also email Tara Holtz to place an order.
