Watch: Seymour Johnson airmen return home to heartwarming greeting

The fight against ISIS may not be dominating the headlines, but it's still going on.Some of the 200 members of the 336th fighter squadron front lines came home to a hero's welcome Monday night after a deployment in Afghanistan."These families serve just as hard as our men and women in uniform do and they have been waiting for them to come back and I just ... overwhelming, happiness - a million emotions all at once," Staff Sgt. Lindsey Scaggs. "We're going to see tears, laughing, crying, everything."And their families can't wait to have them home, saying that have a lot of catching up to do."A lot of catching up; a lot of binge-watching Netflix and chilling," said Anne Wagner.Watch the video for the full reunion.