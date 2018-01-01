  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FAMILY & PARENTING

Womack Army Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Womack Army Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the year.

By
FORT BRAGG, NC (WTVD) --
Womack Army Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2018 early Monday morning. Saige Zawadi Sigilai was born weighing in at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

She was delivered at 2:03 a.m., just one week after her original due date. Both mom and dad are originally from Kenya. Dad is a specialist assigned to the 82nd Sustainment Brigade.

The PX gifted the new parents with a basket filled with essentials for their firstborn.

Both parents say they are thrilled to bring in the new year with their new addition to the family.

"It's a really great feeling that this is the beginning of the year. Her middle name Zawadi means gift. So we have a perfect gift for 2018 and we couldn't have asked for anything more," said new mom Rosemary Masu Onjiku.

Both mom and baby are doing well.

The family gets to go home within the next few days.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familybabyfort bragg newsnew year's dayFort BraggCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
NC mother with rare eye cancer gives birth to healthy twins
Italian grandma talking with Google Home goes viral
Teen asks stepdad to adopt her for Christmas
90-year-old woman breaks it down with Santa
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Did someone say snow is coming to the Triangle?
Frigid weather means many schools on delay Tuesday
No arrests after two armed robberies in Chapel Hill
Before you lift a finger, make sure you join the right gym
Thieves strike neighboring Raleigh homes on holiday weekend
Durham family displaced after New Year's Day house fire
Trooper: 1 dead, another injured in Johnston County crash
Officials investigating after Duplin County church catches fire
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes, catches fire in Wake County
Teen in custody after 4 found dead in Long Branch, NJ home
Roughly 1,400 cars destroyed during UK parking garage fire
Police: Overdosing driver hits Levittown home; fleeing dog killed
Fayetteville sees power outage during below freezing temperatures
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, Jan. 1, 2018
Hurricane Maria transplant finding new life in Durham
No arrests after two armed robberies in Chapel Hill
Before you lift a finger, make sure you join the right gym
More Video