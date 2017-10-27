Cary woman's wig line is about celebrating natural hair

A Cary woman wants to empower black women and women with kinky-curly hair, by creating a natural hair wig line.It's why Angella Fraser createdfor her business, HeadSpace NC."My experience has been, it started out when I was in my twenties, I got fired from a job that I had because I was wearing braids," Fraser said, "and they said I looked like Bo Derek, and it was not appropriate for the workplace."Fraser said the wigs are not about covering up natural hair - they're about celebrating it."I love my natural hair, but my hair, as I've gotten older, it's gotten thinner, she said. "It doesn't always do what I want it to do, and I want a way to wear big hair when my hair doesn't want to be big."It's why Fraser said she created Rhythm Wigs for mature, career women.Fraser said the wigs also give women the opportunity to wear a different look while her natural hair is in a protective style underneath.Each wig is made by hand, using human hair in a kinky-curly style.Prices for Rhythm wigs start at $385.