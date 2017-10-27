STYLE & FASHION

Cary woman's wig line is about celebrating natural hair

EMBED </>More Videos

Angella Fraser created Rhythm Wigs to celebrate curly hair.

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Cary woman wants to empower black women and women with kinky-curly hair, by creating a natural hair wig line.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It's why Angella Fraser created Rhythm Wigs for her business, HeadSpace NC.

"My experience has been, it started out when I was in my twenties, I got fired from a job that I had because I was wearing braids," Fraser said, "and they said I looked like Bo Derek, and it was not appropriate for the workplace."

Fraser said the wigs are not about covering up natural hair - they're about celebrating it.

"I love my natural hair, but my hair, as I've gotten older, it's gotten thinner, she said. "It doesn't always do what I want it to do, and I want a way to wear big hair when my hair doesn't want to be big."

It's why Fraser said she created Rhythm Wigs for mature, career women.

Fraser said the wigs also give women the opportunity to wear a different look while her natural hair is in a protective style underneath.

Each wig is made by hand, using human hair in a kinky-curly style.

Prices for Rhythm wigs start at $385.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionwake county newsentrepreneurshipbusinessfashionhairhairstyleshair stylingCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
Need help with costume ideas this Halloween?
Target releases adaptive clothing for disabilities
See how people dressed up for Halloween through the decades
Fried chicken pants top list of 2017 freaky fashions
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Students hurt in Johnston County school bus crash
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
Show me the $$! ABC11 connects you with unclaimed cash
Woman dies at Duke Hospital after 2-car crash in Burlington
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Thief swipes elderly woman's tricycle - last gift from husband
No bond for suspect in Halifax County quadruple murder
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Show More
Man accused of sexually abusing horses
2 arrested in shooting death of former ECU athlete
Some Triangle homes go all out for Halloween
Walgreens plans to close hundreds of stores
MetLife breaks ground on third building in Cary
More News
Top Video
Company makes instrumental donation to Wake County middle school
Star-studded sendoff for Durham mayor
Puppy that collapsed on walk is saved with overdose antidote
Triangle H1-B visa holders nervous about Trump decision
More Video