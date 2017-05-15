MONEYSAVER

Get the skinny on shapewear for men

EMBED </>More Videos

Putting men's shapewear to the test. (KTRK)

Products to help your waistline look slim and trim under your clothes isn't just something ladies want. Guys have a lot of options to help make it happen, too.

We are talking about shapewear, how much it costs and if it really works.

Many women know the brand name Spanx, but it's not something a lot of people know is available for men.

PHOTOS: The skinny on men's shapewear


At Dillard's, some of the men's options include compression t-shirts and high-waisted boxer briefs.

The products are somewhat pricey, with the boxer briefs selling for $48 and the compression tee for $78.

Eyewitness News Web Producer Brandon De Hoyos tested the t-shirt that promises to define the waist.

It's something Brandon says was worth the price. He was amazed at the instant change he saw in the mirror and say the shapewear even helped his posture, making him feel taller.

For those looking to stretch their dollar, Patricia found some online options with good reviews.

Amazon has the Roc Bodywear Men's Slimming Compression shirt and Body Shaper for $24.95.

The website 2xist has a Men's Shapewear Form Boxer Brief for $28.

RELATED: Spanx for the eyes
EMBED More News Videos

Aging eyes could use a lift, which is where this new product gets its name

Related Topics:
fashionmen's clothingshoppingfashionmoneysaver
Load Comments
MONEYSAVER
Best beauty brands found down discount store aisles
Snag some FREE stuff this Tax Day
Egg-cellent Easter ideas and DIY projects
March Madness deals
More moneysaver
STYLE & FASHION
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
These 'destroyed' sneakers cost $1,425
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
Iconic Steve Madden Slinky shoes are back
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Noose found at school in Moore County
Supreme Court rejects appeal over North Carolina voter ID law
Mom killed protecting daughter from out-of-control car
5-star prospect Trevon Duval heading to Duke
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Two die in Sampson County home fire
Car hits mobile home east of Garner
Show More
Police still investigating after girl shot while sleeping
Crash closes several lanes of I-40 in Wake County
4 arrested on cockfighting charges in North Carolina
NAACP leader to give details about poor people's campaign
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
More News
Top Video
Supreme Court rejects appeal over North Carolina voter ID law
Noose found at school in Moore County
Police still investigating after girl shot while sleeping
Crash closes several lanes of I-40 in Wake County
More Video