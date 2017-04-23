STYLE & FASHION

Iconic Steve Madden Slinky shoes are back

Steve Madden has re-released the iconic 90s 'Slinky' sandal. (KTRK)

You can now take a walk down memory in the famous '90s Steve Madden platform sandals that were all the rage.

Steve Madden has re-released its cult-favorite 'Slinky' sandal in its iconic black color.


Whether you're praising the fashion gods or rolling your eyes at the throwback sliders, they're making a comeback.

Steve Madden has made the '90s 'it' sandal available for purchase online for $70, and it comes in women's US sizes 4 to 12.

