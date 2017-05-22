STYLE & FASHION

Parody alert! Local nurse struts 'scrub romper' in honor of latest fashion trend

Local nurse designs the 'scrub romper' after internet frenzy. (Youtube/NurseBlake) (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The next time you head out to the mall or shopping center, you'll probably find yourself in the middle of the latest fashion craze.

Last week, RompHims (the now viral male version of rompers) had the internet in a craze!
A new company is blazing a trail across the web with rompers designed specifically for men.



But what about a selection for those in the medical world?

Blake Lynch, a nurse in the Medical Center, set out to dive in on the latest trend -- with a parody.

"The RompHim is here, but what about nurses?" Lynch asked on YouTube.

In a jovial mood, he strutted the 'scrub romper' for the world to see.

Lynch said he plans to wear the romper on Monday during his nursing shift change.

