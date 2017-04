Talk about a massive fashion show.Images from Harper's Bazaar were projected onto the side of the Empire State Building on Wednesday in honor of the publication's 150th anniversary. The projections displayed memorable covers and other images from past issues.One of the first publications dedicated to women's fashion, Harper's Bazaar was founded in 1867. The first issue of the magazine was published on Nov. 2 of that year Catch highlights of the light show in the video above or a longer excerpt in the livestream below.