Meghan Markle's style through the years

Take a look back at Meghan Markle's style over the past 12 years. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, AP Photo)

As she prepares for her wedding to Prince Harry, there's no doubt that Meghan Markle has big - and stylish - shoes to fill.

While it might not be fair to expect anybody to live up to Princess Diana's standing as a fashion icon, Markle is about to join a family of women known for their impeccable taste, often starting trends outright and sending dresses flying off the rack.

Markle, however, should be a natural fit. For more than a decade, she's donned trendy dresses, bold jumpsuits and timeless gowns as she graced red carpets the world over.

Take a look back at some of her standout looks from the last twelve years.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle's style through the years
