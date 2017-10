Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn topped the list of most searched Halloween costumes in the U.S. for October 2017, according Google Trends. Both are DC Comic characters that were featured in recent blockbuster movies:(2016) and(2017).Rounding out the top five of most searched costumes were clown, unicorn and rabbit.Witch, mouse, pirate, zombie and dinosaur were the next five costumes, finishing out the top 10.Here are the top 20 most searched costumes from Google Trends: