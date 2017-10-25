Need help with costume ideas this Halloween?
If you don't want to by a costume, we have a few Do-It-Yourself ideas to share with you.
Good Housekeeping came up with these suggestions.
Here's a new take on "It's raining men."
For this one, you'll need an umbrella, rain boots, and a trench coat.
Tape pictures of your favorite guys to that umbrella to top off the look.
Remember Arthur the Aardvark?
Find those old, round glasses, get some round animal ears, a yellow sweater and blue jeans to create this familiar children's character.
Bob Ross brought joy to painting for decades on PBS.
Now you can look like the artist with a curly, brown wig, a button down shirt and blue jeans.
Your significant other can be a "pretty, little tree" with some craft leaves and a brown outfit.
