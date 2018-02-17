STYLE & FASHION

See the dazzling African-inspired fashion fans wore to 'Black Panther' premieres

EMBED </>More Videos

See the dazzling African-inspired fashion fans wore to "Black Panther" premieres around the country. (Tosha Terry, Howard Treble Cox via Instagram)

Danny Clemens
Film premieres are often a haven for cosplayers, fans who dress up as their favorite heroes from the movie, and Marvel's "Black Panther" was no exception. Those who dressed up and went all out, though, did so for a more personal reason than just fandom.

Since Thursday, excited moviegoers all over the country have showed up decked out in traditional African garb in an homage to Wakanda, the fictional nation in eastern Africa where the film is set. Technologically advanced Wakanda has never been colonized by western nations and thus developed independently from the rest of the world, offering a new take on the African continent and its people than those that have been portrayed in film in the past.

Enthusiasm for "Black Panther" has also been fueled by the film's predominantly black cast and African-American director, Ryan Coogler.



"Those of us who are not white have considerably more trouble not only finding representation of ourselves in mass media and other arenas of public life, but also finding representation that indicates that our humanity is multifaceted," Jamil Smith recently wrote in Time magazine. "Relating to characters onscreen is necessary not merely for us to feel seen and understood, but also for others who need to see and understand us. When it doesn't happen, we are all the poorer for it."

The film has attracted praise for its vision of Afrofuturism and strong and smart female characters, according to the Associated Press. It addresses themes of racism and sexism.

"Black Panther" holds a 97 percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to its critical acclaim, the film is projected to be a major box office success. It earned an estimated $25.2 million from Thursday preview screenings and could earn a record-setting $198 million in the United States over Presidents Day weekend.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionentertainmentmarvelbuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldafricamovie news
Related
Watch the new 'Black Panther' trailer
$300,000+ raised for kids to see 'Black Panther'
STYLE & FASHION
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
PHOTOS: Why the stars wore white roses to the Grammys
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Prom dresses, Converses at SAG Awards? Oh yes they did!
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Man charged in north Raleigh shooting
In wake of Fla. school shooting, survivors demand change
Multiple families displaced after Raleigh apartment fire
13 killed in helicopter crash after Mexican earthquake
Students, activists plan school walkouts to protest gun violence
New film documents racial disparities during biker weeks
Raleigh Police investigate after shooting leaves man seriously injured
Head-trauma fears fuel debate at Duke on future of youth football
Show More
I-Team: $4.9 million to arm every WCPSS teacher with a gun
Portable party runs afoul of law in Lee County
Sampson Co. correctional employee arrested after contraband found
Garner Magnet High student arrested after bringing gun to campus
Elderly Raleigh victim speaks out about teen crime spree
More News
Top Video
Head-trauma fears fuel debate at Duke on future of youth football
Raleigh Police investigate after shooting leaves man seriously injured
'Moms Demand Action' NC chapter sees uptick after school tragedy
Street lights smashed on American Tobacco Trail
More Video