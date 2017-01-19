AWARD SHOWS

PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Sarah Jessica Parker poses in the press room with the award for favorite premium series actress at the People&#39;s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Jordan Strauss&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
The people have spoken: The People's Choice Awards took place Wednesday in Los Angeles, honoring audiences' favorites in music, movies and television.

The favorite movie of the year was Finding Dory starring Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres had a big night besides that, taking home three individual awards, which makes her the person with the most People's Choice Awards in history.

In television, the favorite show was Outlander. In music, the favorite male artist was Justin Timberlake and favorite female artist was Britney Spears.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Ruby Rose showed off their most sophisticated and fun fashion on the red carpet and in the press room.

Check out the red carpet fashion in the gallery above, and see the full list of winners on the show's website.
Related Topics:
fashionaward showsfashioncelebrityred carpet fashiontom hanks
Load Comments
AWARD SHOWS
BAFTA nominees: See the complete list
Golden Globe Awards winners
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
More award shows
STYLE & FASHION
Great (laundry) debate: When should you wash your jeans?
What will North Carolina's First Lady wear to the ball?
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
Move over diamonds, a Wake County lab is putting a new shine on beautiful but affordable jewelry
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Sampson County woman's disappearance called suspicious
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as 'First Lady'
Kestrel Heights Charter School continues to battle woes
Clayton High School closed due to electrical issue
Wake County woman who was sexually assaulted speaks out
Triangle Trump supporters plan bus trip for inauguration
Officers search for 3 who robbed Raleigh Family Dollar
Show More
DeVos: Guns in school to protect kids from grizzlies
Over 20 Feared Trapped After Avalanche Buries Hotel in Italy
Durham resident, 2 men hurt in shooting; charges filed
More charges for woman in child's hit-and-run death
UNC president: Job candidates say no, citing HB2
More News
Photos
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
PHOTOS: Durham's new national historic landmark
More Photos