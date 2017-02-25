OSCARS

FASHION PHOTOS: Film Independent Spirit Awards arrivals

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Naomie Harris arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Richard Shotwell&#47;Invision&#47;AP)</span></div>
On the night before the Oscars, some big stars showed up to celebrate small budget films.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards celebrates films with a budget of less than $20 million.

See what stars wore on the award show's blue carpet in the gallery above.

Live Red Carpet coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT with ON THE RED CARPET AT THE OSCARS. Check your local listings.
Related Topics:
fashionOscarscelebrityred carpet fashionentertainmentmoviesaward shows
Load Comments
OSCARS
Film Independent Spirit Awards winners
'Batman v. Superman,' 'Hillary's America' win big at RAZZIES
PHOTOS: Getting the red carpet ready for the Oscars
Actress Meryl Streep could nab her fourth Oscar
More Oscars
STYLE & FASHION
Raleigh boutique on wheels now a store
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
Great (laundry) debate: When should you wash your jeans?
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Woman shot inside Durham hotel; suspect arrested
Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner
Wayne County SWAT team rescues children during standoff
Fire destroys Duplin County landmarks
Congressman Butterfield hosts town hall in Durham
Fort Bragg soldier, 26, dies after 'brief illness'
Ex-Labor Secretary Perez voted DNC chairman
Show More
Foiled robbery suspects sought in Fayetteville
8-year-old shot to death after crash in Houston
No. 8 North Carolina keeps rolling, tops Pitt 85-67
Fire at Florida mosque being investigated as arson
No. 18 Virginia snaps 4-game skid, beats NC State 70-55
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
More Photos