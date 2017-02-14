  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man accused of killing in-laws
STYLE & FASHION

Raleigh boutique on wheels now a store

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A new retail store is open in downtown Raleigh. We featured The Flourish Market on ABC11 last year when it was operating out of a food truck/fashion truck.

RELATED: Boutique on wheels is mobile fashion with a mission

The store's owner, Emily Sexton, says the truck and demand for its products were so high she decided to open a brick and mortar store. And so she started looking all over Raleigh. She found a space in the new Devon building at 713 Tucker Street off Glenwood South. When she walked in, wires hung from the ceiling, it was a bare concrete floor and walls, but she envisioned a beautiful boutique.

With the help of the designer and architect that helped her transform her food truck into a fashion truck, she turned the rough space into a light and bright shopping for a cause destination.

But the cost was astronomical. $135,000 for an 1100 square foot space. Emily applied for and won a $35,000 Building Up-Fit Grant from the City of Raleigh. She says she could not have opened her store without that grant. And there's more money available for the next fiscal year for more business owners.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT THE UP-FIT GRANT PROGRAM


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashiongood newsfashiontruckshome
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Boutique on wheels is mobile fashion with a mission
STYLE & FASHION
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
Great (laundry) debate: When should you wash your jeans?
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Owner dies after shooting at Durham convenience store
Cary student facing sex offense charge
Judges greenlight confirmation of Cooper's cabinet nominees
Governor Cooper floats new HB2 repeal proposal
Trial begins for man accused of killing in-laws
North Korea leader's brother slain at airport
Suspect arrested in fatal Fayetteville shooting
Show More
Woman's insurance cancelled over Facebook pictures
Sources say NC State will part ways with Gottfried
Uber driver credited with saving Raleigh rape victim
Autopsy: 7-year-old NC girl shot as many as 13 times
Outrage, fear as ICE cracks down in immigration raids
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos