Raleigh boutique on wheels now a store

RALEIGH (WTVD) --A new retail store is open in downtown Raleigh. We featured The Flourish Market on ABC11 last year when it was operating out of a food truck/fashion truck.
The store's owner, Emily Sexton, says the truck and demand for its products were so high she decided to open a brick and mortar store. And so she started looking all over Raleigh. She found a space in the new Devon building at 713 Tucker Street off Glenwood South. When she walked in, wires hung from the ceiling, it was a bare concrete floor and walls, but she envisioned a beautiful boutique.
With the help of the designer and architect that helped her transform her food truck into a fashion truck, she turned the rough space into a light and bright shopping for a cause destination.
But the cost was astronomical. $135,000 for an 1100 square foot space. Emily applied for and won a $35,000 Building Up-Fit Grant from the City of Raleigh. She says she could not have opened her store without that grant. And there's more money available for the next fiscal year for more business owners.
