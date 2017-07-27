Raleigh designer's got the hot sneaks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2255078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sir Castle Tees

Mike Phillips is a 23-year-old entrepreneur. He's known online as Sir Castle Tees and has 166,000 followers on Instagram alone. He customizes sneakers from Yeezys to Air Jordans to Vans.If you don't know what Ultra Boosts, Mods, or EQTs are, ask your kids, or someone you know who is cooler than you.Shoes are the baseball trading cards of the new generation, and kids want the ones that are hard to get, that come in limited supply, and they really like to have a unique design someone like Mike Phillips can make.Shoes cost anywhere from $100 to $300 to customize, but the hot shoes that are hard to get can sell for $1,200."It's pretty much like a competition. Yeah, a competition for shoes. I'm going to spend $800 on a shoe just to flex on everybody that you do not have this," Philips explained.But even for sneakerheads who have the hottest shoes, they want more. So Mike paints shoes, creates shoes that change color because of heat, light, and even water."I did a video of maybe some color change Jordan 11s and it did maybe like 4 or 5 million views," he explained.Here's his Instagram page:He sells 50-70 pairs of customized shoes every week online and another few dozen out of his shop on West South Street in downtown Raleigh.LOCATION: 610 W. SOUTH STREETSIR CASTLE TEESOPEN MON-SAT 12-7SUNDAYS 12-5