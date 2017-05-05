STYLE & FASHION

These Maison Margiela 'destroyed' shoes cost $1,425

A pair of these "destroyed" sneakers designed by Maison Margiela cost $1,425.

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. --
You may have old damaged sneakers in your closet, but a pair of these "destroyed" designer tennis shoes may cost more than your entire wardrobe.

High-end retailer Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills is offering shoes that look like they've been pulverized by a meat cleaver or chewed up by a rabid dog.

The price tag: $1,425.

The white sneakers appear to have been slashed with a knife so their bright yellow stuffing is visible.

The shoes, named the "Future Destroyed High-Top Sneaker," were designed by Maison Margiela, a Belgian pioneer of avant-garde fashion.

