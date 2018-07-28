STYLE & FASHION

Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing

EMBED </>More Videos

Tommy Hilfiger introduces trackable clothing. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Tommy Hilfiger is attempting to cash in on the age of Instagram influencers.

It may look like a normal sweatshirt, but it's more of a tracksuit -- as in, it's actually tracking you.

The clothing and accessories in Tommy Jeans Xplore line all come equipped with embedded Bluetooth smart chips.

Those tags connect with a companion iOS app that tracks when the user is wearing an item and where.

Each time the consumer wears something from the line they collect points.

People can also get points by collecting so-called "Tommy Hearts" on a map, similar to Pokemon Go.

Those points can then be exchanged for rewards which include everything from fashion show tickets to gift cards.

The company says it hopes to create a micro-community of brand ambassadors.

But some critics say bribing young people to give up personal data is anything but cool.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionu.s. & worldclothinginstagrambig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Baby goes viral for her luxurious head of hair
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News