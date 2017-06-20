STYLE & FASHION

Weird fashion trends heat up the summer

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest ensemble designed by LA-based brand Hologram City is making fashion waves for men.

As the weather warms up, new fashion trends for the Summer are emerging.

So, what's the craze for 2017? Weird fashion.
RompHim
Rompers for men took the internet by storm when ACED Design began their Kickstarter campaign for RompHims. The campaign raised over $350,000 and RompHims are expected to ship in July with new orders shipping in August.

Men's lace shorts

LA-based Hologram City made their mark on the 2017 summer by creating Lace Me Up Shorts. The pastel shorts that are virtually see through have sold out, according to the company's website.

Man's hairy chest swimsuit
It might best to divert your eyes from this weird one-piece bathing suit featuring a photorealistic image of a man's hairy chest. Marketed by the company Beloved Shirts, the bathing suit comes in three different skin tones.

"Shocked Trump" swimsuit
Another weird summer option from Beloved Shirts comes in the form of President Donald Trump's face being featured on a one-piece bathing suit.

Kim Jong Un romper
The U.S. president is not the only leader to be featured in this summer's weird fashion. Getonfleek.com has a romper featuring the face of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionsummerviraltrendingFunny photosbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
Lace short sets for men are the latest fashion trend
It's here: Houston nurse has a romper for males on the job
New 'convertible jorts' can be yours for $400
A walk in her shoes: Minnie Mouse heels sweep the nation
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
North Carolina burglary suspect beaten by homeowner
Tropical Storm Cindy expected in Gulf
Rest home residents forced out by fire
Homeowner tapes up man who broke in
Storms bring flash flood threat to central NC
NC budget agreement raises salaries, delays tax cuts
Woman charged after 20-year-old shot in Holly Springs
Show More
Durham police seek 2 suspects in Smashburger robbery
Teen becomes 4th to die from rip currents at NC beaches
American student released by North Korea last week has died, family says
Hoke review says sheriff's office had OT irregularities
NC State student recovering after being hit by car
More News
Top Video
Sophisticated home invasion caught on surveillance video
Rest home residents forced out by fire
Tropical Storm Cindy expected in Gulf
Homeowner tapes up man who broke in
More Video