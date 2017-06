Weird fashion trends heat up the summer

As the weather warms up, new fashion trends for the Summer are emerging.So, what's the craze for 2017? Weird fashion. Rompers for men took the internet by storm when ACED Design began their Kickstarter campaign for RompHims. The campaign raised over $350,000 and RompHims are expected to ship in July with new orders shipping in August.LA-based Hologram City made their mark on the 2017 summer by creating Lace Me Up Shorts . The pastel shorts that are virtually see through have sold out, according to the company's website.It might best to divert your eyes from this weird one-piece bathing suit featuring a photorealistic image of a man's hairy chest . Marketed by the company Beloved Shirts, the bathing suit comes in three different skin tones.Another weird summer option from Beloved Shirts comes in the form of President Donald Trump's face being featured on a one-piece bathing suit.The U.S. president is not the only leader to be featured in this summer's weird fashion. Getonfleek.com has a romper featuring the face of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.