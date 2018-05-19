  • WATCH: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tie the knot! Live Royal Wedding coverage
ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle Style: What we know about her Clare Waight Keller wedding dress

EMBED </>More Videos

Applause erupted as Meghan Markle arrived at St. George's Chapel for her royal wedding to Prince Harry. (Andrew Matthews/Getty Images)

It was the question on everybody's mind: what will Meghan Markle wear to her royal wedding to Prince Harry?

Markle stunned in a gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy, according to Kensington Palace.


The palace released the following description of the dress' design: "True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams. The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist. The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity."

Markle wanted to incorporate all 53 countries of the English Commonwealth in her ensemble, and her 16-foot veil included "the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition," according to palace officials.

She chose Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara to hold the veil in place. The bandeau was made in 1932 and has a brooch from 1893.

Markle's Givenchy wedding shoes are made of silk duchess satin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionentertainmentsocietyMeghan MarkleRoyal Weddingroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldeurope
ROYAL WEDDING
Former North Carolina bishop to give homily at Royal Wedding
PHOTOS: Harry & Meghan's royal wedding ceremony
Fascinators, hats rule royal wedding 2018 fashion
How to watch the royal wedding
More Royal Wedding
STYLE & FASHION
Fascinators, hats rule royal wedding 2018 fashion
Make your own fascinator for the royal wedding
Meghan Markle gifted royal slippers for her big day
PHOTOS: Royal wedding dresses through the years
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Royal Wedding Live Video: Updates on the big day
FULL COVERAGE: Royal Wedding
Texas shooting at Santa Fe High School kills 10, injures 10
Triangle students mobilize for solutions to school shootings
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting after high school graduation
What we know about the Texas school shooting suspect
Former North Carolina bishop to give homily at Royal Wedding
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Show More
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Family and friends remember victims of Santa Fe HS shooting
2nd arrest made in fatal shooting of Spring Lake business owner
NCDOT planning road improvements where 8-year-old girl was killed
Kratom distributed in NC recalled over salmonella fears
More News